The Latest Analyst Ratings For Bioceres Crop Solutions

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Highlighting a 27.38% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bioceres Crop Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Klieve Lake Street Lowers Buy $13.00 $25.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $16.00 $17.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $17.00 - Scott Fortune Roth MKM Announces Buy $15.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bioceres Crop Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bioceres Crop Solutions compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bioceres Crop Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bioceres Crop Solutions's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bioceres Crop Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. The business divisions consist of crop protection, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. The company derives majority of its revenue from the crop protection division. Its product includes fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions and seeds.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bioceres Crop Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Bioceres Crop Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, Bioceres Crop Solutions faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

