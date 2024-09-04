Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Stewart Information Servs

Analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Servs STC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Stewart Information Servs, presenting an average target of $74.71, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.18% increase from the previous average price target of $71.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Stewart Information Servs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $75.00 $71.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $71.00 $61.00 Soham Bhonsle BTIG Lowers Buy $76.00 $80.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $79.00 $79.00 Soham Bhonsle BTIG Raises Buy $80.00 $68.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $61.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stewart Information Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Stewart Information Servs compared to the broader market.

Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Stewart Information Servs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Stewart Information Servs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Stewart Information Servs

Stewart Information Services Corp is a customer-focused, title insurance and real estate services company offering products and services to home buyers and sellers, mortgage lenders and servicers, attorneys, and home builders. It has three operating segments; Title insurance and related services which generates key revenue, includes the functions of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also includes home and personal insurance services, Real estate solutions segment supports the real estate mortgage industry by providing appraisal management services, online notarization and closing solutions, credit, and real estate information services, search and valuation services. Corporate and other segment is comprised of parent holding company.

Stewart Information Servs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Stewart Information Servs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.66% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Stewart Information Servs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stewart Information Servs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stewart Information Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.65%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Stewart Information Servs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.