Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Middleby

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Middleby MIDD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Middleby and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $154.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $169.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Marking an increase of 0.13%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $154.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Middleby among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $164.00 $164.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Underweight $120.00 $118.00 Mig Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $169.00 $155.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $159.00 $159.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $160.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Middleby. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Middleby compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Middleby's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Middleby's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Middleby

The Middleby Corp is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and service of a broad line of foodservice equipment used in all types of commercial restaurants and institutional kitchens, food preparation, cooking, baking, chilling and packaging equipment for food processing operations, and premium kitchen equipment including ranges, ovens, refrigerators, ventilation, dishwashers and outdoor cooking equipment used in the residential market. The company conducts its business through three principal business segments namely the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. The firm derives majority revenue from Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment.

Middleby: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Middleby's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.66%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Middleby's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Middleby's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

