Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Akamai Techs

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Akamai Techs AKAM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Akamai Techs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $116.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $96.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $113.89, the current average has increased by 1.85%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Akamai Techs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Strong Buy $140.00 $140.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $100.00 $100.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $100.00 $92.00 Michael Elias TD Cowen Raises Buy $131.00 $129.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Raymond McDonough Guggenheim Announces Buy $128.00 - Stephen Bersey HSBC Announces Hold $96.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $112.00 $114.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $110.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Akamai Techs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Akamai Techs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Akamai Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Akamai Techs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Akamai Techs's Background

Akamai operates a content delivery network, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Akamai Techs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Akamai Techs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Akamai Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Akamai Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Akamai Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

