Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For T. Rowe Price Gr

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of T. Rowe Price Gr TROW, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for T. Rowe Price Gr, revealing an average target of $112.5, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average represents a 4.08% decrease from the previous average price target of $117.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive T. Rowe Price Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $113.00 $112.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $118.00 $123.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $112.00 $122.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $120.00 $121.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $107.00 $102.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $121.00 $120.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $123.00 $121.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Announces Underweight $86.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Gr compared to the broader market.

All You Need to Know About T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load us and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of April 2024, the firm had $1.485 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a us-based asset manager, deriving just under 9% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

