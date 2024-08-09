Evaluating QuinStreet: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on QuinStreet QNST over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for QuinStreet, revealing an average target of $22.75, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.41% increase from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive QuinStreet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $22.00 - James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to QuinStreet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of QuinStreet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of QuinStreet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of QuinStreet's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet Inc focuses on serving clients in large, information-intensive industries, where the company has pioneered a broad range of Internet marketing tools. QuintStreet aims to partner with search engine companies by helping build websites with flexible content and offerings that are customizable according to the user base. It generates revenue by delivering measurable online marketing results to the clients. Its product offerings comprise a full range of performance marketing products: Clicks, Inquiries, Calls, Applications, and Full Customer Acquisitions.

QuinStreet: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: QuinStreet's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: QuinStreet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): QuinStreet's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, QuinStreet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

