Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Oscar Health Through Analyst Insights

Oscar Health OSCR has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.57, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $24.20, the current average has increased by 5.66%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Oscar Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $25.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 Adam Ron B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $25.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $28.00 - Adam Ron B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oscar Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oscar Health's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Oscar Health's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Oscar Health: A Closer Look

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

A Deep Dive into Oscar Health's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Oscar Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 45.8% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Oscar Health's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Oscar Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

