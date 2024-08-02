Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For Public Service Enterprise

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Public Service Enterprise PEG, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $80.0, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.22% increase from the previous average price target of $73.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Public Service Enterprise by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $86.00 $78.00 Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Raises Outperform $84.00 $80.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $71.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $74.00 $69.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $76.00 $78.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Announces Buy $82.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $73.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $72.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Buy $80.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Public Service Enterprise's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Public Service Enterprise's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Public Service Enterprise analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Public Service Enterprise

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and other nonregulated businesses such as nuclear power generation and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.2 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Public Service Enterprise's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Public Service Enterprise's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Public Service Enterprise's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Service Enterprise's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Public Service Enterprise's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.36.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.