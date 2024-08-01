Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Teekay Tankers

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Teekay Tankers TNK, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $79.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.76% increase from the previous average price target of $74.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Teekay Tankers among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Buy $76.00 $76.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $85.00 $84.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $79.00 $66.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Raises Buy $76.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Teekay Tankers. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teekay Tankers compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teekay Tankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Teekay Tankers's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Teekay Tankers's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Teekay Tankers's Background

Teekay Tankers Ltd is a provider of marine services to the global oil and natural gas industries and an operator of medium-sized oil tankers. The company operates in two segments: tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the tanker segment, which consists of crude oil and product tankers for different contracts.

A Deep Dive into Teekay Tankers's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Teekay Tankers's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Teekay Tankers's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 42.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teekay Tankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teekay Tankers's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.79%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Teekay Tankers's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.