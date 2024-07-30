Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics CORT underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $46.5, along with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.72% increase from the previous average price target of $42.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Corcept Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $44.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corcept Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Corcept Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Corcept Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Corcept Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol.

A Deep Dive into Corcept Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Corcept Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corcept Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corcept Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corcept Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

