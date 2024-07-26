Critical Insights From Betterware de Mexico SAPI Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.5, with a high estimate of $22.50 and a low estimate of $22.50. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Betterware de Mexico SAPI. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Betterware de Mexico SAPI's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Betterware de Mexico SAPI: A Closer Look

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided into different categories based on the type of products it sells and includes, kitchen and food preservation, home solutions, bathroom, laundry & cleaning, tech and mobility, and bedroom and wellness products. The JAFRA's segment is divided into fragrance, color, skincare, and toiletries products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

A Deep Dive into Betterware de Mexico SAPI's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 19.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.6, Betterware de Mexico SAPI adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

