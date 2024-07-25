Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For Ralph Lauren

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Ralph Lauren RL, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ralph Lauren, revealing an average target of $201.0, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average represents a 0.43% decrease from the previous average price target of $201.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Ralph Lauren among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $196.00 $202.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $185.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $250.00 $244.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $197.00 $192.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Announces Buy $195.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ralph Lauren's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ralph Lauren's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ralph Lauren

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Ralph Lauren: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralph Lauren's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ralph Lauren's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.09.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.