Where SouthState Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of SouthState SSB, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $90.14, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. This current average represents a 0.95% decrease from the previous average price target of $91.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of SouthState among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $88.00 $88.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $81.00 $84.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $98.00 $95.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $95.00 $92.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $90.00 - Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $95.00 $98.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $84.00 $89.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SouthState. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SouthState compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SouthState's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of SouthState's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind SouthState

SouthState Corp is a United States-based bank holding company. It provides a wide range of banking services and products to its customers through a wholly-owned bank subsidiary, South State Bank. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans through financial centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. These services include demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit cards servicing, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Breaking Down SouthState's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: SouthState's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SouthState's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SouthState's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

