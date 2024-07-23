Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Shutterstock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Shutterstock SSTK during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Shutterstock and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $62.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Observing a 0.97% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $62.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Shutterstock is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $55.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shutterstock. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Shutterstock compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Shutterstock's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Shutterstock: A Closer Look

Shutterstock Inc is a U.S.-based company that is engaged in the provision of digital content. The content segment, whose offerings include licenses for Images, Footage, Music, 3 Dimensional, and Generative AI content. Data, Distribution, and Service offerings address customer demand for products and services that are beyond its Content licenses. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Content offerings. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Domestic market.

Shutterstock: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Shutterstock's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Shutterstock's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shutterstock's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shutterstock's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.56%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Shutterstock adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

