A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Frontier Communications Through 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Frontier Communications FYBR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $33.25, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Highlighting a 6.34% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $35.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Frontier Communications is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Batya Levi UBS Announces Buy $33.00 - James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $29.00 - Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Buy $39.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Frontier Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Frontier Communications's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Frontier Communications Better

Frontier Communications Parent Inc offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. It offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

Frontier Communications: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Frontier Communications displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Communications's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Communications's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

