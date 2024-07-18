Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring 4D Molecular Therapeutics Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Highlighting a 10.8% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $42.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of 4D Molecular Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $40.00 $63.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Matthew Caufield HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Matthew Caufield HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into 4D Molecular Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering 4D Molecular Therapeutics: A Closer Look

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused on three therapeutic areas: Ophthalmology (intravitreal vector) includes 4D-150, 4D-125, 4D-110, and 4D-175; Cardiology (intravenous vector) includes 4D-710, 4D-725, and Pulmonology (aerosol vector) 4D-310.

4D Molecular Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining 4D Molecular Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -90.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -115717.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -6.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

