Expert Outlook: Staar Surgical Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Staar Surgical STAA has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $44.2, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Experiencing a 2.86% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $45.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Staar Surgical among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $37.00 $50.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Announces Buy $46.00 - Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $43.00 $46.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $40.00 $33.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $55.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Staar Surgical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Staar Surgical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Staar Surgical compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Staar Surgical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Staar Surgical's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Staar Surgical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Staar Surgical

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also makes lenses that are used in surgery to treat cataracts. The company offers two types of products: Implantable Collamer lenses (ICL) and intraocular lens (IOL). The ICLs are used in refractive surgery and IOLs are used in cataract surgery. The majority of sales are generated from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

Financial Insights: Staar Surgical

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Staar Surgical displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Staar Surgical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Staar Surgical's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Staar Surgical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

