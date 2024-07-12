Critical Insights From Hess Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Hess HES, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $171.83, with a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $157.00. Marking an increase of 2.38%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $167.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Hess by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $157.00 $165.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $160.00 $145.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $167.00 $164.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $210.00 $205.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $164.00 $156.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $173.00 $172.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hess. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hess's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Hess's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hess analyst ratings.

Delving into Hess's Background

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, at a ratio of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

Financial Insights: Hess

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hess showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 37.25% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Hess's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hess's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.