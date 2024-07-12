Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Snap-on

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Snap-on SNA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $311.57, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.91% lower than the prior average price target of $314.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Snap-on by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $275.00 $282.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $282.00 $295.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Maintains Buy $324.00 $324.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Snap-on. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Snap-on. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Snap-on compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Snap-on compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Snap-on's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Snap-on's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snap-on analyst ratings.

About Snap-on

Snap-on manufactures premium tools and software for repair professionals. Hand tools are sold through a franchisee-operated mobile van network that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest in the mobile van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments: repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools. Its finance arm provides financing to franchisees to run their operations, which includes offering loans and leases for mobile vans.

Understanding the Numbers: Snap-on's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Snap-on showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.49% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Snap-on's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap-on's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap-on's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.