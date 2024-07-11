Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Alight

Loading... Loading...

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Alight ALIT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alight, presenting an average target of $11.31, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. A decline of 6.68% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Alight among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $9.50 $10.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $11.00 $12.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alight's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alight analyst ratings.

Discovering Alight: A Closer Look

Alight Inc is a provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions that empower clients and employees to manage health, wealth and HR needs. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Alight's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Alight's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alight's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alight's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alight's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

