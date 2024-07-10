Breaking Down Custom Truck One Source: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Custom Truck One Source CTOS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Custom Truck One Source and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $6.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 15.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Custom Truck One Source by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Announces Hold $5.50 - Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $7.00 $8.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Justin Hauke Baird Lowers Outperform $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Custom Truck One Source. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Custom Truck One Source compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Custom Truck One Source's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Inc is a one-stop-shop provider of specialty equipment in the electric utility transmission and distribution, forestry, telecom, waste management, rail, and infrastructure end-markets in North America. The company's segment includes Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). It generates maximum revenue from the TES segment. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Custom Truck One Source's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Custom Truck One Source's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.04% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Custom Truck One Source's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Custom Truck One Source's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Custom Truck One Source's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.58, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

