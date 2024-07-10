The Latest Analyst Ratings For PennyMac Financial Servs

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $106.0, along with a high estimate of $112.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average represents a 1.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $107.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PennyMac Financial Servs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Bose Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $102.00 $100.00 George Bose Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $100.00 $105.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Mark Devries Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $112.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PennyMac Financial Servs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering PennyMac Financial Servs: A Closer Look

PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a United States-based financial services company primarily engaged in mortgage lending. The company operates through three segments: production, servicing, and investment management. The company's production and servicing segment together form the mortgage banking business that includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities; while the investment management segment includes investment manager's activities, such as performing diligence, and managing acquired assets. The company generates the majority of revenue from its mortgage banking business.

Financial Milestones: PennyMac Financial Servs's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PennyMac Financial Servs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PennyMac Financial Servs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennyMac Financial Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PennyMac Financial Servs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PennyMac Financial Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 4.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

