Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Trade Desk Stock

Loading... Loading...

Trade Desk TTD underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $107.0, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 3.63% from the previous average price target of $103.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Trade Desk. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Announces Outperform $110.00 - Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $109.00 $102.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Maintains Positive $110.00 $110.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $105.00 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $104.00 $95.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $112.00 $110.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $108.00 $107.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Trade Desk's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trade Desk analyst ratings.

Delving into Trade Desk's Background

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Trade Desk's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Trade Desk showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.33% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.