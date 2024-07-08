Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Arcus Biosciences

Loading... Loading...

Arcus Biosciences RCUS underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Arcus Biosciences, presenting an average target of $34.25, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.27% lower than the prior average price target of $37.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Arcus Biosciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $35.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $44.00 $50.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arcus Biosciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arcus Biosciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Arcus Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Arcus Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arcus Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arcus Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arcus Biosciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Arcus Biosciences: A Closer Look

Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on an ATP-adenosine pathway, which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to create and optimize differentiated small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates. Its product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB598, Casdatifan among others. Arcus conducts clinical trials for different types of cancers such as Lung, Colorectal, Pancreatic, and others. The company operates through a single segment which is the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.

Arcus Biosciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Arcus Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 480.0% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcus Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcus Biosciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcus Biosciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Arcus Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.