Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For MGM Resorts Intl

Loading... Loading...

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of MGM Resorts Intl MGM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $55.25, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.25% increase from the previous average price target of $53.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of MGM Resorts Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clark Lampen BTIG Announces Buy $53.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $58.00 $57.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $56.00 $55.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $57.00 $54.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $54.00 $46.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $62.00 $61.00 Vitaly Umansky Seaport Global Announces Buy $56.00 - Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MGM Resorts Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MGM Resorts Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts Intl compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MGM Resorts Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into MGM Resorts Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MGM Resorts Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into MGM Resorts Intl's Background

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 62% of total EBITDAR in 2023. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented low-20s of 2023 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 17% of the total in 2023). MGM's US sports and iGaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. Further, we estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Breaking Down MGM Resorts Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: MGM Resorts Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.08. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.