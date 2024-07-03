Unveiling 9 Analyst Insights On Northern Oil & Gas

Loading... Loading...

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Northern Oil & Gas NOG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $48.44, along with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has increased by 0.92% from the previous average price target of $48.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Northern Oil & Gas among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $46.00 $46.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $48.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $43.00 $42.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $56.00 $55.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $42.00 $38.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $55.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Northern Oil & Gas's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Northern Oil & Gas's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Northern Oil & Gas Better

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. Company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Financial Insights: Northern Oil & Gas

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Northern Oil & Gas displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Northern Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

