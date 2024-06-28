Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For PagerDuty

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of PagerDuty PD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PagerDuty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.29% from the previous average price target of $24.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PagerDuty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Altmann Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $23.00 - Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Announces Neutral $24.00 - Chad Bennett Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $30.00 $21.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PagerDuty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PagerDuty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

PagerDuty Inc is a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for a modern, digital business. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and combines it with human response data to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include PagerDuty Incident Management, DevOps, AIOPs, Process Automation, and Customer Service Operations.

PagerDuty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PagerDuty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.68% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PagerDuty's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.64%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PagerDuty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, PagerDuty faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

