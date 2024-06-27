Where Crescent Energy Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Crescent Energy CRGY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.8, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 3.78% decrease from the previous average price target of $18.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Crescent Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $16.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Crescent Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Crescent Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Crescent Energy: A Closer Look

Crescent Energy Co an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non‐operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Crescent Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Crescent Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.68%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crescent Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.93. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

