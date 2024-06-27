The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Bank of New York Mellon

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Bank of New York Mellon BK, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bank of New York Mellon, revealing an average target of $66.25, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.85% from the previous average price target of $62.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Bank of New York Mellon among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Kleinhanzl Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $68.00 $67.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $64.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $61.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bank of New York Mellon's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bank of New York Mellon's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Bank of New York Mellon Better

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $47.8 trillion in under custody or administration (as of Dec. 31, 2023), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Bank of New York Mellon: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bank of New York Mellon's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.31% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

