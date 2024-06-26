Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Planet Labs

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Planet Labs PL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Planet Labs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $5.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. A decline of 5.85% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Planet Labs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $2.00 $3.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $4.20 $4.80 Jason Gursky Citigroup Lowers Buy $3.90 $4.50 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $4.00 $5.50 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Planet Labs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Planet Labs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Planet Labs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Planet Labs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Planet Labs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Planet Labs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Planet Labs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Planet Labs: A Closer Look

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. The company provides daily satellite data that helps businesses, governments, researchers, and journalists understand the physical world and take action.

Understanding the Numbers: Planet Labs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Planet Labs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Planet Labs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Planet Labs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Planet Labs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.