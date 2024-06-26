Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For Globe Life

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Globe Life GL were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Globe Life, revealing an average target of $108.6, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A 14.76% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $127.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Globe Life. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $86.00 $83.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $108.00 $132.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $110.00 $130.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $110.00 $130.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $80.00 $125.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Maintains Hold $125.00 $125.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $75.00 $125.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $146.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $130.00 $135.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $130.00 $143.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Globe Life. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Globe Life compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Globe Life compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Globe Life's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globe Life analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Globe Life

Globe Life Inc is an insurance holding company. It provides a variety of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The company's core operations are organized into four reportable segments: life insurance, supplemental health insurance, annuities, and investments. Investment activities, conducted by the investment segment, focus on seeking investments with a yield and term appropriate to support the insurance product obligations. These investments generally consist of fixed maturities and, over the long term, the expected yields are considered when setting insurance premium rates and product profitability expectations.

Globe Life: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Globe Life showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.67% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Globe Life's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globe Life's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Globe Life's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.