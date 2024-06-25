Navigating 17 Analyst Ratings For Confluent

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Confluent CFLT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $36.76, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a 4.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $35.27.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Confluent among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $35.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $37.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $30.00 $27.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $37.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $33.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $37.00 $34.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $35.00 $28.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $36.00 $38.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Confluent. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Confluent. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Confluent's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Confluent

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Confluent: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Confluent showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.63% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Confluent's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

