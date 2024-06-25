Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On Mastercard

Loading... Loading...

Mastercard MA has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $526.18, with a high estimate of $545.00 and a low estimate of $478.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $522.38, the current average has increased by 0.73%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Mastercard. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Togut Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $525.00 $540.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $531.00 - Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $530.00 $549.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $524.00 $536.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $510.00 $520.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Buy $478.00 $480.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $545.00 $525.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $545.00 $525.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $520.00 $504.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Announces Buy $545.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $535.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mastercard's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Mastercard: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mastercard's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.44% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mastercard's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 47.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mastercard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 42.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mastercard's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Mastercard's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.16, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

