Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On Comcast

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Comcast CMCSA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.66, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Highlighting a 5.49% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $50.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Comcast by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $44.00 - Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Neutral $40.00 $43.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $53.00 Jeff Fan Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $47.25 $50.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $47.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $45.00 - Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $55.00 - Sam McHugh Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $45.00 - Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $50.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comcast compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Comcast's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Comcast's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 63 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 55% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is the dominant television provider in the UK and has invested heavily in proprietary content to build this position. Sky is also the largest pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Comcast

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Comcast displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Comcast's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

