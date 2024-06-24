Expert Outlook: Popular Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Popular BPOP during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $107.6, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. Marking an increase of 5.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $101.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Popular's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $103.00 $105.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $99.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $110.00 $103.00 Alexander Twerdahl Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $96.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Popular. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Popular compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Popular compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Popular's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Popular's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Popular

Popular Inc, based in Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company with four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, a bank in Puerto Rico in terms of assets; Banco Popular North America, its banking operation in the continental United States; Evertec, a data processor; and Popular Financial Holdings, a diversified financial services company. The Corporation's reportable segments consist of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S.

Popular: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Popular's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.13% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Popular's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Popular's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

