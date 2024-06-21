Unveiling 13 Analyst Insights On U.S. Bancorp

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated U.S. Bancorp USB, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.73, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average represents a 1.34% decrease from the previous average price target of $48.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of U.S. Bancorp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $45.00 $45.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.50 $45.00 Erika Najarian UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $47.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $56.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $45.00 $52.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $54.00 $55.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $46.00 $44.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $52.00 $50.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $48.00 $46.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Buy $53.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of U.S. Bancorp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind U.S. Bancorp

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

Financial Insights: U.S. Bancorp

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: U.S. Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: U.S. Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: U.S. Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.43.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

