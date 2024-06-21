Demystifying Jones Lang LaSalle: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle JLL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $230.5, a high estimate of $246.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a 10.99% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $207.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Jones Lang LaSalle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $215.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $200.00 $190.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Buy $246.00 - Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $246.00 $218.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jones Lang LaSalle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Jones Lang LaSalle's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $74 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jones Lang LaSalle's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.67% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Jones Lang LaSalle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

