Deep Dive Into CME Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of CME Gr CME during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CME Gr, presenting an average target of $214.0, a high estimate of $229.00, and a low estimate of $187.00. Highlighting a 0.1% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $214.22.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of CME Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $187.00 $206.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $228.00 $226.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Neutral $216.00 $209.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $206.00 $198.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $226.00 $222.00 Andrew Bond Rosenblatt Raises Sell $187.00 $185.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $222.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $226.00 $225.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $210.00 $235.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $229.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CME Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into CME Gr's Background

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The CME was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its initial public offering. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival, CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX in 2018, it has also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed income trading, and collateral optimization.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CME Gr

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CME Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: CME Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 56.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CME Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

