A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On NICE Through 12 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on NICE NICE in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NICE, revealing an average target of $273.17, a high estimate of $343.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.97%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of NICE among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $265.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $225.00 $285.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $265.00 $285.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $300.00 $343.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Buy $280.00 $300.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Buy $270.00 $300.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $343.00 $343.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Announces Buy $285.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NICE's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of NICE's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NICE analyst ratings.

About NICE

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

A Deep Dive into NICE's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NICE's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NICE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NICE's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.