Evaluating AppFolio: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on AppFolio APPF in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $262.6, a high estimate of $295.00, and a low estimate of $238.00. Marking an increase of 7.48%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $244.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AppFolio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $295.00 - John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $241.00 - Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $238.00 $215.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $275.00 $264.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $264.00 $254.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AppFolio. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of AppFolio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AppFolio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About AppFolio

AppFolio Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for real estate industry. Its property management software provides property managers with an end-to-end solution to their business needs. Its products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager). It also offers value-added services, such as screening, risk mitigation and electronic payment services. The business activity of the firm predominantly functions through the United States and it generates revenue in the form of subscription fees.

Financial Milestones: AppFolio's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AppFolio's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppFolio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppFolio's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AppFolio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

