Where Hyster Yale Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Hyster Yale HY has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $88.5, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $87.00. Marking an increase of 3.51%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $85.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hyster Yale. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chip Moore Roth MKM Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $90.00 $80.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hyster Yale. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hyster Yale. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hyster Yale compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hyster Yale compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hyster Yale's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Hyster Yale's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hyster Yale analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Hyster Yale

Hyster Yale Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, aftermarket parts and technology solutions marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names.

Financial Insights: Hyster Yale

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hyster Yale's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hyster Yale's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyster Yale's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hyster Yale's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.15. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.