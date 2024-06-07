Demystifying CoStar Gr: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for CoStar Gr CSGP, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CoStar Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $104.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $111.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.25% from the previous average price target of $91.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of CoStar Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $109.00 $109.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $88.00 $84.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $105.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $107.00 $90.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $84.00 $79.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Raises Hold $95.00 $85.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 - Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $109.00 $96.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $109.00 $95.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $107.00 $96.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $107.00 $96.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $105.00 $90.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $111.00 $97.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Outperform $110.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CoStar Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CoStar Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CoStar Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CoStar Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into CoStar Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CoStar Gr

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

A Deep Dive into CoStar Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CoStar Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.32% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CoStar Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CoStar Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

