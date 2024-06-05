Expert Outlook: Twist Bioscience Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Twist Bioscience TWST, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 7.98%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $42.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Twist Bioscience is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Announces Buy $53.00 - Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $48.00 $43.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $50.00 $46.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $40.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $40.00 $39.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Twist Bioscience. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Twist Bioscience compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Twist Bioscience compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Twist Bioscience's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Twist Bioscience's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Twist Bioscience Better

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well-plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Twist Bioscience's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Twist Bioscience's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -60.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twist Bioscience's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -7.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twist Bioscience's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -6.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

