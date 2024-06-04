Analyst Scoreboard: 15 Ratings For PENN Entertainment

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for PENN Entertainment PENN were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PENN Entertainment and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $17.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.27%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of PENN Entertainment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Susquehanna Lowers Positive $26.00 $27.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Outperform $20.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $17.50 $28.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $21.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $20.00 $25.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $26.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $32.00 $29.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $26.00 $32.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 - Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Felicia Hendrix Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Buy $29.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PENN Entertainment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PENN Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PENN Entertainment analyst ratings.

Discovering PENN Entertainment: A Closer Look

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 89% of total sales in 2023; 11% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Financial Milestones: PENN Entertainment's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PENN Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, PENN Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.