Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Science Applications Intl

Loading... Loading...

Science Applications Intl SAIC has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $134.5, with a high estimate of $143.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. Experiencing a 2.3% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $137.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Science Applications Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $125.00 $130.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Maintains Hold $130.00 - Seth Seifman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $140.00 $142.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $143.00 $141.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Science Applications Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Science Applications Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Science Applications Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Science Applications Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Science Applications Intl analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Science Applications Intl

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, the company offers engineering, systems integration, and information technology for large government projects and a broad range of services with an emphasis on higher-end technology services. The company's end-to-end enterprise IT offerings span the entire spectrum of customers' IT infrastructure.

Financial Insights: Science Applications Intl

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Science Applications Intl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.74% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Science Applications Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Science Applications Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Science Applications Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Science Applications Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.