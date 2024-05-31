Evaluating Immunome: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Immunome IMNM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.75, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.19% from the previous average price target of $27.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Immunome is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biren Amin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $27.00 - Brian Cheng JP Morgan Announces Overweight $24.00 - Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Announces Buy $35.00 - David Nierengarten Wedbush Raises Outperform $33.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Immunome. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Immunome. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Immunome compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Immunome compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Immunome's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Immunome's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Immunome analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Immunome: A Closer Look

Immunome Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. The objective of the company is to establish a broad pipeline of preclinical and clinical assets which itcan efficiently develop through successive value inflection points. The company's primary focus areas are oncology and infectious disease, including COVID-19. It operates in the U.S. Its current pipelines comprise IM-1021, a fibroblast activation protein (FAP) and and IM-4320.

Financial Insights: Immunome

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Immunome's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -56.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Immunome's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -12584.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -63.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunome's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -55.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Immunome's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.