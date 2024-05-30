4 Analysts Have This To Say About Sunstone Hotel Invts

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sunstone Hotel Invts, revealing an average target of $12.25, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a 6.52% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $11.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sunstone Hotel Invts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Outperform $12.00 $11.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $12.00 $10.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunstone Hotel Invts. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sunstone Hotel Invts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sunstone Hotel Invts's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Sunstone Hotel Invts's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sunstone Hotel Invts: A Closer Look

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. Its firm's portfolio consists upper upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort destination and urban markets. Its majority of the hotels operate under a brand owned by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons or Montage. It operates geographically in Califiornia which generates the majority of its revenue; Florida; and Hawaii. Sunstone's sole source of income is hotel revenue from its hotel ownership segment.

Breaking Down Sunstone Hotel Invts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Sunstone Hotel Invts's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.79%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sunstone Hotel Invts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunstone Hotel Invts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.49%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

