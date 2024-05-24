Unveiling 16 Analyst Insights On GoDaddy

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on GoDaddy GDDY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $144.31, along with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $124.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $128.83, the current average has increased by 12.02%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive GoDaddy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $175.00 $150.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Neutral $130.00 $118.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $145.00 $124.00 Elizabeth Elliott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $137.00 $132.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $158.00 $150.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $135.00 $110.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 - Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $136.00 $128.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $150.00 - Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $150.00 $130.00 Elizabeth Elliott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $120.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $124.00 - Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $145.00 $130.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $142.00 $124.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 -

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GoDaddy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into GoDaddy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GoDaddy analyst ratings.

Delving into GoDaddy's Background

GoDaddy is a provider of domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro- to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

Breaking Down GoDaddy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: GoDaddy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GoDaddy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 36.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoDaddy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 168.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoDaddy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: GoDaddy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.46. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.