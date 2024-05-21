Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Itron

Loading... Loading...

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Itron ITRI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Itron, presenting an average target of $108.21, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Observing a 10.77% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $97.69.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Itron. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $109.00 $109.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $85.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $115.00 $105.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $112.00 $102.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $109.00 $103.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Maintains Buy $102.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $103.00 $105.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Outperform $110.00 $107.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $108.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $92.00 $77.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $91.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $108.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Itron. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Itron compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Itron compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Itron's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Itron's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Itron analyst ratings.

Get to Know Itron Better

Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates under the Itron brand and manages and reports under three operating segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sense that do not have communications capability embedded for use with broader Itron systems. The networked Solutions segment includes a combination of communicating devices, network infrastructure, and associated application software designed and sold as a complete solution. The outcome segment includes their value-added, enhanced software and services which manage, organize, analyze, and interpret data to improve decision-making and maximize operational profitability.

Itron: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Itron showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.0% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Itron's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

