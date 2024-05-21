The Analyst Verdict: SouthState In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on SouthState SSB, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $89.5, along with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. Highlighting a 3.07% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $92.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SouthState by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $90.00 - Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $95.00 $98.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $84.00 $89.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $89.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SouthState. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SouthState compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SouthState's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SouthState's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SouthState analyst ratings.

Discovering SouthState: A Closer Look

SouthState Corp is a United States-based bank holding company. It provides a wide range of banking services and products to its customers through a wholly-owned bank subsidiary, South State Bank. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans through financial centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. These services include demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit cards servicing, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

SouthState: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining SouthState's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.2% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SouthState's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SouthState's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, SouthState adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

